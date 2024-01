Levi was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Saturday.

Levi was not getting a lot of playing time with the Sabres as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has established himself for the time being, as the Sabres' No. 1 goaltender. Levi needs plenty of playing time, something he will get with the Amerks. He is scheduled to get the start in goal versus AHL Springfield on Saturday. Eric Comrie was recalled from the AHL to back up Luukkonen.