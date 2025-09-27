Levi was assigned to AHL Rochester on Saturday.

The Sabres made a big purge from their camp roster, sending 24 players to continue their preseason activities at the AHL level. Levi is among the most notable cuts, as it indicates the Sabres are leaning toward starting 2025-26 with Alex Lyon and Alexandar Georgiev if Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) isn't ready by Opening Night. Levi figures to handle a starter's workload with Rochester this season as he looks to force his way into the Sabres' NHL plans sooner rather than later.