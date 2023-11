Levi was loaned to AHL Rochester on Tuesday.

Levi has posted a 3-4-1 record this season with a 3.73 GAA and an .876 save percentage in nine appearances. He will get a chance to play regularly at the AHL level before possibly returning to the Sabres down the line. With Levi out of the NHL picture for now, Eric Comrie is projected to serve as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's backup. Luukkonen, who is riding a three-game win streak, should be able to string together some starts.