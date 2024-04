Levi was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Wednesday.

Levi has a 10-8-2 record, 3.10 GAA and .899 save percentage in 23 contests this season. Buffalo was carrying three healthy goaltenders, including Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Eric Comrie, so moving Levi to the minors will allow the 22-year-old to get in some extra work. While the 2023-24 campaign has been far from ideal for Levi, he still has the potential to eventually develop into the Sabres' starting goaltender.