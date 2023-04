Levi will protect the road goal Tuesday versus the Panthers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Levi won his debut Friday versus the Rangers, stopping 31 of 33 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory. The Sabres will continue to get a look at their top goaltending prospect down the stretch. The Panthers have won three straight games, scoring 15 goals over that span, so they could be a challenge for Levi in his second career start.