Levi stopped 31 of 32 shots after relieving Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in a 6-2 loss to the Senators on Wednesday.

Levi entered the game after Luukkonen allowed four goals in the first 8:49 of the first period. After allowing a goal to Brady Tkachuk late in the frame, Levi would proceed to blank the Senators over the final two periods. Despite the 22-year-old netminder's performance, the Sabres couldn't overcome the early 5-0 deficit, saddling Luukkonen with the loss. While Levi's seen limited action, he's been sharp recently, sporting a .943 save percentage over his last three appearances. Overall, he's 9-8-2 with an .898 save percentage and 3.16 GAA this season.