Levi made 29 saves Saturday in a 3-2 shootout loss to Montreal.

The Habs were up 2-0 on goals from Jayden Struble and Nick Suzuki heading into the third period before Jeff Skinner and Kyle Okposo punched in goals to force overtime. Levi has been sharp since his call-up from the AHL. He is 1-0-1 in two starts with just three goals allowed. This is the Levi that fantasy managers thought they'd see when he was drafted. Now let's see if he can sustain this, and if his teammates can produce for him.