Levi (lower body) is expected to start in Saturday's road contest versus Toronto, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

It will be Levi's first game since Oct. 19, though he did take a step toward returning from his lower-body injury by serving as the backup goaltender Wednesday and Friday. He has a 1-3-0 record, 3.26 GAA and .892 save percentage in four appearances this year. The Maple Leafs are in a three-way tie for 15th offensively with 3.10 goals per game.