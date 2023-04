Levi stopped 31 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Buffalo was down 2-1 after the first period, but the team's rookie netminder made some big stops down the stretch and gave the offense a chance to flip the script. Levi has won three of his first four NHL starts to keep the Sabres' slim playoff hopes alive, posting a 3.17 GAA and .904 save percentage.