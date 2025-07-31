Levi agreed to terms on a two-year, $1.625 million contract with Buffalo on Wednesday.

Levi saw action in just nine NHL games last year in which he posted a sub-optimal 2-7-0 record, 4.12 GAA and .872 save percentage. With the team bringing in Alex Lyon in free agency, the 23-year-old Levi may face an uphill battle to secure the No. 2 spot in the crease. Given his age, Levi looks like he could benefit from another campaign as the starter with AHL Rochester.