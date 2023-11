Levi made 26 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals on Wednesday.

He almost got the Sabres to a shootout, but Dylan Strome scored with eight seconds left in overtime to take the win. In November, Levi is 2-1-1 with 15 goals allowed and an .865 save percentage. Whispers are becoming louder that Levi would benefit from some development in the AHL, but there's no sign yet from the Sabres that this is even on the radar.