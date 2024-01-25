Levi stopped 37 of 40 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

Levi had a rough first period, giving up all three goals within the first 10 minutes. He settled in from there, and the Sabres' second line fueled a comeback victory. This was Levi's first action since Jan. 9, as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has staked a claim to the No. 1 job. Levi improved to 9-7-2 with a 3.30 GAA and an .891 save percentage over 20 appearances. The 22-year-old will likely have to settle for a 50-50 split at best unless he can go on a particularly strong run.