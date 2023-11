Levi will patrol the home crease against Boston on Tuesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Levi has won his past two starts, including a 33-save performance in a 3-2 victory over Minnesota on Friday. In six appearances this season, he has posted a 3-3-0 record with a 3.17 GAA and an .896 save percentage. The Bruins rank 17th in the league this campaign with 3.21 goals per contest.