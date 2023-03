Levi will make his NHL debut Friday versus the Rangers, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Levi is considered the Sabres' goaltender of the future and the future will begin Friday. He had an outstanding NCAA career, especially in 2021-22 when he was 21-10-1 with a 1.54 GAA and .952 save percentage. The Rangers are a tough opponent, as they are third in the Metropolitan Division with 98 points.