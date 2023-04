Levi will patrol the visiting crease versus Detroit on Thursday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

The Sabres really want to see what they have in Levi as he will get his third start in the past four games. The former Northeastern University star netminder is 1-1-0 with the Sabres, giving up four goals on 69 shots. He will face the Red Wings, who are 22nd in NHL scoring, averaging 2.96 goals per game.