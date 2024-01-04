Levi will defend the visiting crease in Montreal on Thursday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

It will be Levi's first NHL start in his hometown of Montreal. Levi has lost his last two decisions, giving up eight goals on 55 shots versus Ottawa and Boston. He is 7-6-2 with a 3.36 GAA and an .888 save percentage this season. Levi lost his only decision at home to the Canadiens earlier in the season, as he gave up two goals on 31 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss. The Habs have found the back of the net 106 times in 37 games this season, 26th in the NHL.