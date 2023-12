Levi will defend the road net Sunday against the Senators, per Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Levi is coming off a 21-save effort in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Boston. In 16 appearances this season, he has provided a 7-5-2 record with a 3.31 GAA and an .889 save percentage. The Senators sit 10th in the league with 3.39 goals per contest this campaign.