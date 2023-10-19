Levi will be in the home crease versus the Flames on Thursday, according to Sabres reporter Joe Yerdon .

Levi has started all three games thus far, giving up nine goals on 84 shots. The good news is that he has improved each game, giving up four goals on 30 shots Opening Night against the Rangers and stopping 26 of 29 shots in a 3-2 loss versus the Islanders. Levi picked up his first win of the season Tuesday against Tampa Bay, stopping 23 of 25 shots. He faces the Flames, who are 1-1-1 this season, scoring nine goals.