Levi will get the home start versus Carolina on Saturday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

It will be Levi's fourth start in the last five games for the Sabres, Levi is 2-1-0, giving up 10 goals on 101 shots. He struggled against the Red Wings on Thursday, giving up six goals on 32 shots in a 7-6 shootout win. Levi will face the Hurricanes, who are second overall in the NHL standings with 109 points.