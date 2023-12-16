Levi stopped 33 of 35 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Levi has gone 3-0-1 with seven goals allowed across four appearances since he returned to the NHL level. The 21-year-old's solid play is his best stretch of the season, and it has helped him reclaim the No. 1 job between the pipes. He's up to 6-4-2 with a 3.07 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 13 games, but his recent play is more indicative of his talent level. The Sabres are back in action Saturday, with one of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen or Eric Comrie likely to start in Arizona.