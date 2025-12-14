Levi stopped 38 of 39 shots in AHL Rochester's 2-1 shootout loss to Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Levi also stopped seven of eight shootout attempts, but it wasn't enough. He's now 10-4-3 with a 2.79 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 17 AHL games this year, though his numbers are noticeably down from last year's 2.20 GAA and .919 save percentage over 42 regular-season contests. Levi is unlikely to be an NHL option this season as the Sabres opt to stick with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Alex Lyon, as well as Colten Ellis (concussion) once he's healthy.