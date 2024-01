Levi turned aside 26 of 30 shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to Ottawa.

The Senators' final goal was scored into an empty net. Buffalo out-shot Ottawa 46-31 on the night but Levi got out-played by Anton Forsberg in the opposite crease, although the young netminder really only had a clean look at one of the pucks that beat him. Levi continues to have ups and downs in his first full NHL season, and through eight outings in December he posted a 4-2-1 record with a 2.95 GAA and .900 save percentage.