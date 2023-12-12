Levi allowed two goals on 23 shots in Monday's 5-2 home win against the Coyotes.

Levi has surrendered two or fewer goals in each of his three starts since flipping the calendar from November to December. He is 2-0-1 with a 1.62 GAA and .942 save percentage across those three outings, and he hasn't lost in five appearances since a 2-1 setback against the Bruins on Nov. 14. He'll look to stay hot in a three-game road trip starting Wednesday against the Avalanche. Levi might also get a shot at the Coyotes again on Saturday.