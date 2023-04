Levi stopped 34 of 36 shots in the Sabres' 2-1 loss to the Panthers on Tuesday.

In just his second NHL start, Levi was excellent once again, allowing a power-play goal to Aaron Ekblad and the eventual game-winning goal to Matthew Tkachuk in the third period. This marks the second straight game where Levi has allowed two goals and posted at least a .939 save percentage. The Canadian netminder should be the starting goalie for the Sabres as they close out 2022-23 regular season.