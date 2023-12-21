Levi will guard the home goal against the Maple Leafs on Thursday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Levi struggled in his last start Tuesday against the Blue Jackets, surrendering four goals on 18 shots before being replaced by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in the second period of the eventual 9-4 loss. Levi will attempt to shake off that poor performance and get back in the win column in a home matchup with a Toronto team that's averaging 3.31 goals per game on the road this campaign, ninth in the NHL.