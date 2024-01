Levi will protect the home goal versus the Kraken on Tuesday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Levi will look to build on his win over the Canadiens on Thursday, in which he stopped 32 of 33 shots. It was the first time in five outings he allowed fewer than three goals. The Kraken come into their road trip winners of six straight games, but they've scored just 16 times in that span.