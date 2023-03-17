Levi will spend the rest of the season with the Sabres, Joe Yerdon of the Bleacher Report reports.

Levi signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Buffalo on Friday. The 21-year-old is a high-end goaltending prospect who posted a 2.24 GAA and a .933 save percentage in 34 NCAA games with Northeastern University this season. Although Levi's joining the Sabres, it might be some time before he makes his NHL debut because first he'll need to sort out his work visa status and then get into some practices.