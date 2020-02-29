Kahun (lower body) netted a goal and blocked two shots in 10:37 during Friday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kahun missed three games with his most recent injury, which also included him getting traded from the Penguins to the Sabres. Friday was his debut with his new team. He's up to 28 points, 80 shots and a plus-6 rating in 51 appearances this season.