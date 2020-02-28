Sabres' Dominik Kahun: Expected to make Sabres debut
Kahun (lower body) is expected to make his Sabres debut Friday against the Golden Knights, WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Kahun has been hampered by a lower-body issue over the past week, but he appears poised to slot into a bottom-six role for Friday's contest. The 24-year-old winger notched 10 goals and 27 points in 50 appearances with the Penguins before being dealt to Buffalo at the trade deadline.
