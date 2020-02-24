Kahun (lower body) was acquired by Buffalo from Pittsburgh on Monday in exchange for Conor Sheary and Evan Rodrigues, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Kahun missed eight of the Penguins' last 10 games due to injury. After a slow start to the season, the Czech native notched 10 goals and 17 helpers in 50 contests and appeared on track to reach to challenge his 37-point rookie campaign. Once fully fit, the 24-year-old should compete for a top-six role with his new club.