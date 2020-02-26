Kahun (lower body) will not be available for Wednesday's clash with Colorado, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Kahun previously told reporters he would be ready for Friday's matchup with Vegas if he couldn't play Wednesday, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550, so fantasy owners should expect to see him make his Sabres debut soon. In 50 games with Pittsburgh this season, the 24-year-old registered 10 goals, 17 helpers and 79 shots while averaging 13:27 of ice time. The Czech should have enough time to push for the 37-point mark he set last year with Chicago.