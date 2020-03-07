Sabres' Dominik Kahun: Tallies assist in loss
Kahun registered an assist during Thursday's loss to Pittsburgh.
Kahun collected the helper against his former team, and he now has three points in past four contests as a member of the Sabres. However, he only played 7:16 worth of ice time. The points production is encouraging, but it will be very difficult to continue at that pace if he continues to see such little ice time.
