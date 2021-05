Caggiula scored twice on four shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Penguins.

Not much went right for the Sabres on Thursday, but Caggiula was able to deposit his first two goals in blue and gold. The 26-year-old was claimed on waivers from the Coyotes on April 9. For the year, Caggiula has 10 points, 44 shots on net, 63 hits and a minus-5 rating in 37 contests.