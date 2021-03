Tokarski was sent from the active roster to the taxi squad Tuesday, according to CapFriendly.

The 31-year-old netminder was dressed as an emergency backup behind Linus Ullmark on Monday against Philadelphia in the absence of Carter Hutton (lower body). Given the Sabres' struggles, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Tokarski is winless in three starts this year, but a 4.11 GAA and .890 save percentage across limited action don't exactly mitigate his lack of victories.