Tokarski made 19 saves in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

It wasn't a busy night for Tokarski, but the Sabres never led until Casey Middelstadt potted the overtime winner. Tokarski finishes the season on a high note heading into unrestricted free agency, and he proved to be a serviceable backup with a 10-12-5 record, 3.27 GAA and .899 save percentage.