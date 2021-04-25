Tokarski will guard the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Rangers, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Tokarski has been solid this season with a .914 save percentage but an unappealing 2-7-2 record. However, the Sabres have shown some life lately with four wins over their last eight games, so things seem to be on the upswing under interim coach Don Granato's regime. The Rangers provide a tough test for Tokarski nonetheless, as they rank seventh in the league with 3.27 goals per game.