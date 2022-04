Tokarski stopped 19 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

The journeyman netminder wasn't exactly sharp, but the Buffalo offense gave Tokarski more than enough support to collect his ninth win of the season. His 3.25 GAA and .901 save percentage aren't good, but with Craig Anderson now dealing with an undisclosed injury, Tokarski could find himself in the No. 1 role for the Sabres over the final couple games.