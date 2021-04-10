Tokarski made 29 saves in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Washington humped out to a 2-0 lead midway through the first period and while Tokarski was able to keep Buffalo in the game, they were never able to draw level. The journeyman netminder is still looking for his first NHL win since the 2015-16 campaign, posting a 3.86 GAA and .899 save percentage through five appearances for the Sabres this season.