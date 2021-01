The Sabres added Tokarski to their taxi squad Thursday.

Carter Hutton exited Tuesday's game versus the Flyers with an upper-body injury, so Tokarski will be on hand as an emergency option heading into Friday's clash with the Capitals. The 31-year-old backstop maintained an impressive 1.97 GAA and .924 save percentage through 18 games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season.