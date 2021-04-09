Tokarski will defend the blue paint during Friday's game versus Washington, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Tokarski has struggled in limited action this season, going 0-3-1 while posting a sub-par 3.78 GAA and .904 save percentage in four appearances. He'll try to secure his first win of the season in a home matchup with a slumping Capitals club that's lost four of its last six games.