Tokarski stopped 38 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins.

It was another solid outing for the 31-year-old, but this time he didn't get enough offensive support to sneak into the win column. Tokarski has a shaky 3.30 GAA through eight appearances, but his .910 save percentage is a better reflection of his performance rather than that of the porous defense in front of him.