Tokarski will guard the home goal during Thursday's matchup with the Rangers, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Tokarski has struggled in limited action this season, going 0-3-0 while posting an unsightly 4.11 GAA and .890 save percentage. He'll attempt to pick up his first win of the campaign in a home matchup with a Rangers team that's averaging 3.06 goals per game on the road this year, 10th in the NHL.