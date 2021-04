Tokarski will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game versus the Bruins, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Tokarski was sharp in his last start Tuesday versus Boston, stopping 39 of 41 shots, but he still suffered his eighth loss of the season due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 31-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his third win of the season in a rematch with the same Bruins squad Thursday.