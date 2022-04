Tokarski will guard the home goal during Saturday's matchup with the Islanders, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Tokarski was solid in his last start Sunday against the Flyers, stopping 32 of 35 shots en route to a 5-3 victory. He'll try to secure a second straight victory in a home matchup with an Islanders team that's averaging just 2.84 goals per game on the road this year, 24th in the NHL.