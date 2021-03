Tokarski will patrol the crease during Wednesday's road game versus the Penguins, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Tokarski was forced into action in relief of an injured Carter Hutton (lower body) Monday against the Rangers, surrendering four goals on 37 shots in 56:23 of ice time en route to a 5-3 defeat. The 31-year-old backstop will attempt to secure his first NHL win since 2015-16 in a tough road matchup with a Pittsburgh team that's 12-3-1 at home this year.