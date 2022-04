Tokarski will get the starting nod in Philadelphia on Sunday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Tokarski will make his first appearance since April 8 when he coughed up four goals on 43 shots against the Panthers. Since shutting out the Flames on March 18, the 32-year-old has allowed 17 goals in four outings. He's sporting a .901 save percentage and 3.27 GAA through 25 games on the year.