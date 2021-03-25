Tokarski stopped 37 of 42 shots Wednesday in a 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

Tokarski's reward after spending the previous three years in the AHL was to join a Buffalo team that has now lost 15 games in a row. The 31-year-old was making his first start since Dec. 2015 and was actually having a fine performance until the Penguins blew the game open late in the second period. He got tied up with his own defenseman and was unable to reset in time to stop a John Marino one-timer that made it 3-1, then Frederick Gaudreau got him to overcommit three minutes later on a breakaway before feeding the trailing Zach Aston-Reese for a short-handed tally. Tokarski's role going forward will hinge entirely on the availability of Carter Hutton (lower body) and Linus Ullmark (lower body).