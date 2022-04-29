Tokarski will patrol the crease during Friday's home game versus the Blackhawks, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Tokarski was pretty shaky in his last start Thursday against the Bruins, surrendering five goals on 32 shots en route to a 5-0 loss. He'll try to bounce back and end the season with a bang by securing his 10th win of the year in a home matchup with a Chicago team that's only averaging 2.58 goals per game on the road this campaign, 27th in the NHL.