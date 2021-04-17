Tokarski will patrol the crease during Saturday's home game versus the Penguins, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Tokarski was sharp in his last start Thursday against the Capitals, turning aside 27 of 29 shots en route to a 5-2 victory. The 31-year-old netminder will attempt to secure a second straight victory in a brutal road matchup with a hot Pittsburgh team that's gone 16-3-2 at home this season.