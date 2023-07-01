Tokarski agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with Buffalo on Saturday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Tokarski had a 1-2-0 record, 3.44 GAA and .897 save percentage in four contests with Pittsburgh in 2022-23. At the AHL level, he posted a 2.69 GAA and .910 save percentage in 36 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Tokarski will probably start the 2023-24 campaign in the minors.